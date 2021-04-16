COVID-19 vaccine information

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) is administered in one dose. While some people will not have any side effects from the vaccine, others may experience symptoms such as headache and mild fever. Find more information about the Johnson & Johnson side effects as well as more FAQs.

Moderna

The Moderna vaccine must be administered in two doses separated by 28 days. While some people will not have any side effects from the vaccine, others may experience symptoms such as headache and mild fever. Find more information about the Moderna side effects as well as more FAQs.

Pfizer

The Pfizer vaccine must be administered in two doses separated by 21 days. While some people will not have any side effects from the vaccine, others may experience symptoms such as headache and mild fever. Find more information about the Pfizer side effects as well as more FAQs.

For AstraZeneca vaccine research trial participants

If you are enrolled in the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine research trial and are offered or are considering Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you can contact the research team with your questions. The research team will unblind you ahead of time to let you know if you received the actual vaccine or placebo injection. Contact the Office of Clinical Trials at 608-265-6507 or refer to the business card in your trial folder.